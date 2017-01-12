Germany says NATO concerned about Tru...

Germany says NATO concerned about Trump 'obsolete' remark

15 hrs ago

Germany's Foreign Minister said on Monday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments that NATO was obsolete had aroused concern across the 28-member alliance. German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a media conference at the San Carlos palace in Bogota, Colombia, January 13, 2017.

Chicago, IL

