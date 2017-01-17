Fonseca on His Grammy Nomination: 'It Was a Beautiful Process to Make This Album'
Fonseca 's beautifully crafted Conexion earned him a Grammy nomination for best tropical Latin album, such recognition by the Recording Academy is already a dream come true for the Colombian singer/songwriter. "Since I was a kid I remember watching the Grammy's and looking at those people that I really admired," the Latin Grammy-winning artist says in a video for Billboard 's new Grammy video series .
