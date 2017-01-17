Fonseca on His Grammy Nomination: 'It...

Fonseca on His Grammy Nomination: 'It Was a Beautiful Process to Make This Album'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Billboard

Fonseca 's beautifully crafted Conexion earned him a Grammy nomination for best tropical Latin album, such recognition by the Recording Academy is already a dream come true for the Colombian singer/songwriter. "Since I was a kid I remember watching the Grammy's and looking at those people that I really admired," the Latin Grammy-winning artist says in a video for Billboard 's new Grammy video series .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
News Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rodrigo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,037,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC