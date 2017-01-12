Fonseca, El Gran Combo Highlight Reva...

Fonseca, El Gran Combo Highlight Revamped Tropical Songs Chart

The survey's methodology changes from a plays-based ranking at a core panel of tropical radio stations to an audience-based list of titles tropical sonically. As of Billboard 's Jan. 21-dated Tropical Songs chart , the survey changes from a spins-based airplay ranking, determined by a panel of tropical radio stations, to an audience-based list formed from the overall Latin Airplay chart panel .

