First Listen: Systema Solar, 'Rumbo A...

First Listen: Systema Solar, 'Rumbo A Tierra'

From the land between Colombia's Caribbean coast and the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Systema Solar is a collective with a strong visual sensibility and a heavy new Afro-Caribbean sound. Mixing sounds like champeta , bullerengue , hip-hop and electronic beats, Systema Solar is set to kick 2017 off right.

