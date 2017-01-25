Final Hearing in Diego Gomez's Case o...

Final Hearing in Diego Gomez's Case on Wednesday

Yesterday Read more: Eff.org

After a postponed hearing in October , final arguments in Diego Gomez's case are scheduled for Wednesday, January 25. This marks the potential conclusion of a court case that has gone on for more than two and a half years. Regardless of the verdict, Diego's case is an urgent, global reminder to advocates of open research: open access must become the default in academic publishing, and we need global reforms to get there.

Chicago, IL

