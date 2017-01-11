FARC to fully disarm in 180 days: Col...

FARC to fully disarm in 180 days: Colombia gov't

The FARC guerrilla movement will fully disarm within 180 days and its members will reincorporate civilian life to form a political party, the Colombian government announced Tuesday. General Javier Florez, commander of the Strategic Transition Command, confirmed at a press conference that the timeline to disarm the country's largest rebel group was proceeding well.

