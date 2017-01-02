FARC rebels hope peace agreement can ...

FARC rebels hope peace agreement can be consolidated in 2017

Like many Colombians, Johana Martinez and Fabio Grinon are hoping peace will finally take hold in 2017. But for the couple - both FARC rebels - it will mean an unfamiliar civilian life with their son.

Chicago, IL

