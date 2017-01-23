En Espa ol: Sounds from the Hispanosp...

En Espa ol: Sounds from the Hispanosphere: U of M Latino music fest takes place Jan. 29 - Feb. 4th

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: La Prensa

ANN ARBOR: A week-long music festival celebrating the music and musicians who blend Western classical traditions with those from Hispanic-Latino culture will take place at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor from Sunday, January 29-Saturday, February 4, 2017. Titled En Espanol: Sounds from the Hispanosphere, the entirely free festival is the first of its kind and was developed by Cesar Canon, a DMA pre-candidate in collaborative piano at the U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance .

Start the conversation, or Read more at La Prensa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
News Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rodrigo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,414 • Total comments across all topics: 278,234,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC