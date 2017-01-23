En Espa ol: Sounds from the Hispanosphere: U of M Latino music fest takes place Jan. 29 - Feb. 4th

ANN ARBOR: A week-long music festival celebrating the music and musicians who blend Western classical traditions with those from Hispanic-Latino culture will take place at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor from Sunday, January 29-Saturday, February 4, 2017. Titled En Espanol: Sounds from the Hispanosphere, the entirely free festival is the first of its kind and was developed by Cesar Canon, a DMA pre-candidate in collaborative piano at the U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance .

