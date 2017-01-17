Cyclists on world record attempt over...

Cyclists on world record attempt overtaken by Colombian farmer on his boneshaker bike

Read more: Daily Mail

All the gear, no idea: Lycra-clad professional cyclists on a world record attempt are overtaken on a hill by a Colombian farmer wearing jeans and a baggy shirt on his boneshaker bike These Lycra-clad professional cyclists on a world-record attempt were overtaken by a Colombian farmer wearing jeans and a billowing shirt. As the two athletes struggled up a hill in Antioquia, Colombia, local farmer Luis calmly pedalled past them on his boneshaker bike.

Chicago, IL

