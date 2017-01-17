Contemporary Colombian artist Santiago Montoya opens exhibition at Halcyon Gallery
On 9 January 2017, contemporary Colombian artist, Santiago Montoya, will present Surfin' USA, his forthcoming exhibition at Halcyon Gallery , London. Using international bank notes as his aesthetic arena, the body of work is an exploration into the culture, currency and political issues of the USA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow...
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC