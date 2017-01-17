Contemporary Colombian artist Santiag...

Contemporary Colombian artist Santiago Montoya opens exhibition at Halcyon Gallery

On 9 January 2017, contemporary Colombian artist, Santiago Montoya, will present Surfin' USA, his forthcoming exhibition at Halcyon Gallery , London. Using international bank notes as his aesthetic arena, the body of work is an exploration into the culture, currency and political issues of the USA.

