Colombia's war traumas leave deep mental scars

Monday Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Colombian rebels may be preparing to lay down their guns, but the nation faces a deeper challenge to heal itself: treating mental illnesses stemming from the trauma of a half-century war. The 260,000 people killed and 60,000 missing in the civil conflict are quantified in official statistics-but uncounted millions still suffer the psychological scars.

Chicago, IL

