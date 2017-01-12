Colombia's Santos names ex-police chi...

Colombia's Santos names ex-police chief Naranjo as VP choice

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos named former national police chief and peace negotiator General Oscar Naranjo as his pick to replace Vice President German Vargas Lleras, who is expected to stand down to pursue the presidency. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos attends a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni during a meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome December 16, 2016.

