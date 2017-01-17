Colombia's other war
The nearest city, nearly a full day away, is Medellin, known to the world as Pablo Escobar's lair, and to the locals as the place where they could exchange their crops for quick cash. During much of the 52-year-old civil war, insurgents with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia would lay in wait, forcing bus companies to retreat, making the most of daylight to avoid ambushes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Le Monde diplomatique.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC