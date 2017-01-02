Colombia's National Liberation Army f...

Colombia's National Liberation Army frees captive businessman

Colombia's National Liberation Army, which has been fighting the government for more than five decades, on Saturday freed a businessman it had held since March. "My father was released by the ELN around midday in La Guajira, a village near Maicao, close to Venezuela," Armando Figueroa, son of the businessman abducted March 16, told AFP.

