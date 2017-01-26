Colombia's FARC rebels march one last time, to demobilization camps

Colombian Minister Counselor Post-Conflict Rafael Pardo and Commander of the FARC-EP leftist guerrillas Pastor Alape shake hands during a press conference in Bogota on January 27, 2017. The Colombian government and FARC guerrillas work on an integral programme of illicit crops substitution with the purpose of eradicating drug production and trafficking problems helping farmers in the transition.

