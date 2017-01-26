Colombia's FARC rebels march one last...

Colombia's FARC rebels march one last time, to demobilization camps

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Colombian Minister Counselor Post-Conflict Rafael Pardo and Commander of the FARC-EP leftist guerrillas Pastor Alape shake hands during a press conference in Bogota on January 27, 2017. The Colombian government and FARC guerrillas work on an integral programme of illicit crops substitution with the purpose of eradicating drug production and trafficking problems helping farmers in the transition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
News Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rodrigo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,078 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC