Colombia's FARC rebels march one last time, to demobilization camps
Colombian Minister Counselor Post-Conflict Rafael Pardo and Commander of the FARC-EP leftist guerrillas Pastor Alape shake hands during a press conference in Bogota on January 27, 2017. The Colombian government and FARC guerrillas work on an integral programme of illicit crops substitution with the purpose of eradicating drug production and trafficking problems helping farmers in the transition.
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
