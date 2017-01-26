Colombia's Cartagena hosts Hay Festiv...

Colombia's Cartagena hosts Hay Festival of Literature and Arts

Colombia's Caribbean city of Cartagena plays host to the Hay Festival of Literature and Arts which will see some of the greatest contemporary minds come together from Thursday till Sunday.The event, now in its 12th year aims to promote various forms of art, thinking and the great political, scientific and philosophical debates, including gastronomy, cinema and music.The festival which will include approximately 100 events this year is now one of the annual highlights of Colombia's cultural calendar, part of a year-round series of Hay Festival events that bring readers and writers together to share stories and ideas in sustainable events around the world.While the main spectacle takes place in Cartagena, there will also be events held in the cities of Riohacha and Medellin as the festival is expected to attract an audience of 50,000 people.Hay Festival Cartagena is a great melting pot of ... (more)

