Colombia's biggest rebel group could start handing over its weapons in weeks
After some delays, Colombia's FARC rebels could begin disarming in the coming weeks and the laying down of weapons under the historic peace deal could be completed by early June, a UN envoy said Wednesday. Some 5,700 fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia are to lay down their weapons under the agreement signed in November to end more than five decades of conflict in the South American country.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow...
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
