Colombia's biggest rebel group could start handing over its weapons in weeks

After some delays, Colombia's FARC rebels could begin disarming in the coming weeks and the laying down of weapons under the historic peace deal could be completed by early June, a UN envoy said Wednesday. Some 5,700 fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia are to lay down their weapons under the agreement signed in November to end more than five decades of conflict in the South American country.

