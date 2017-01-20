Colombian Plans, Part Iby Jay NordlingerEditor's Note: In our...
This week in his Impromptus, Mr. Nordlinger is expanding upon that piece. t has been widely noted that 2016 was a strange year, and an "impactful" one .
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow...
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC