Colombia: The FARC's new year "make hay with the UN while ...

The FARC got everything they asked for in the US-Cuba-Vatican-sponsored "peace talks" with the Santos administration, so the New Year's Eve party was a big shindig. Even the UN peacekeepers joined in the dancing.

Chicago, IL

