Colombia moves to annul Odebrecht contract

Brazilian builder allegedly made more than $10m in bribes to secure the contract for the country's Ruta del Sol 2 toll road Colombia's national infrastructure agency ANI has asked an arbitration court to annul Odebrecht's concession contract for the Ruta del Sol 2 toll road concession, after the attorney general uncovered evidence of corruption in the procurement process. Colombian authorities last week apprehended former Sen. Otto Nicolas Bula and accused him of accepting a $4.6m bribe in 2013 to help the Brazilian company win the contract.

