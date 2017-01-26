Colombia Hunts 300 FARC Dissidents Do...

Colombia Hunts 300 FARC Dissidents Doing - Pure Organized Crime'

2 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia at the 'Alfonso Artiaga' Front 29 FARC encampment in a rural area of Policarpa, in southwestern Colombia, on Jan. 17, 2017. Dissident Colombian guerrilla fighters refusing to lay down their arms have morphed into "pure organized crime" dedicated to cocaine production in the nation's southern jungles, according to the government.

