Colombia expels more than 20,000 Haitians in 2016
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti -- On Sunday, authorities in Colombia revealed that, during 2016, they had expelled from their country nearly 34,000 illegal migrants, including: 20,366 Haitians, 8,167 Cubans, 874 Indians, 570 Congolese and 553 Nepalese, HaitiLibre reported. Foreign migrants were arrested mainly in the departments of Antioquia , Nario, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Risaralda , said Christian Krger, director of immigration in Colombia, who explained that the main road corridors used by human trafficking networks are located in these departments.
