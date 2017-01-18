Colombia ELN rebels agree to free captive, start peace talks

Colombian government representative Juan Camilo Restrepo, left, and rebel representative Pablo Beltran, of the National Liberation Army , shake hands at the end of a joint press conference in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Colombia's second-largest rebel group has agreed to free a prominent politician that it has held captive for almost a year, clearing the way for repeatedly postponed peace talks to begin next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.