Colombia ELN rebels agree to free captive, start peace talks

19 hrs ago

Colombian government representative Juan Camilo Restrepo, left, and rebel representative Pablo Beltran, of the National Liberation Army , shake hands at the end of a joint press conference in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Colombia's second-largest rebel group has agreed to free a prominent politician that it has held captive for almost a year, clearing the way for repeatedly postponed peace talks to begin next month.

Chicago, IL

