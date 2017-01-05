Colombia deports U.S. tourist who was...

Colombia deports U.S. tourist who was stranded at a Bogota airport for three months

Colombian authorities have initiated deportation proceedings against a U.S. woman who has been stranded in Bogota's international airport since October, sleeping in the departure lounge and surviving on handouts from fellow tourists. The woman, identified by Colombian reporters as 46-year-old Tanya Lewis of Louisiana, was removed from the airport in handcuffs by immigration authorities Wednesday and escorted to the U.S. Embassy in preparation for her deportation.

