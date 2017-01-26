Colombia central bank likely to cut r...

Colombia central bank likely to cut rate to 7.25 pct to boost growth

Jan 27 Colombia's central bank board is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent at a meeting on Friday, in an effort to stimulate growth as indicators point to an economic slowdown. The decision by the seven-member board is unlikely to be unanimous, since some policymakers are still concerned inflation figures will not fall to within the bank's 2 to 4 percent target range by the end of the year, analysts said.

