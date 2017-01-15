Colombia arrests ex-senator linked to...

Colombia arrests ex-senator linked to Odebrecht graft scandal

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
News Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rodrigo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,872 • Total comments across all topics: 277,930,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC