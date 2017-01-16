Colombia arrests ex-presidential cand...

Colombia arrests ex-presidential candidate's bodyguard

Read more: The Washington Post

BOGOTA, Colombia - Colombian police have arrested the former bodyguard of a one-time presidential candidate who was assassinated on a crowded airliner more than two decades ago Former rebel leader Carlos Pizarro was killed in 1990 when an assailant opened fire on him midflight. His state-assigned bodyguard at the time was hailed as a hero for avoiding a bigger bloodbath by killing the candidate's assailant.

Chicago, IL

