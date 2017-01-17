Coach Pekerman names Colombia squad f...

Coach Pekerman names Colombia squad for Brazil friendly

Bogota, Jan 21 - Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman has included seven Atletico Nacional footballers in his squad for a friendly against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro next week. Felipe Aguilar, Farid Diaz, Daniel Bocanegra, Mateus Uribe, Macnelly Torres, Miguel Borja and Andres Felipe Ibarguen were named by Pekerman in a 16-man squad on Friday, reports Xinhua.

Chicago, IL

