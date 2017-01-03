City of Dead Men

Director Kirk Sullivan's slightly-supernatural thriller, City Of Dead Men , upon first looks, promised some ultra-creepy instances and visual thrills, but once all was said and done, the delivery just wasn't there, and left me feeling a littleI guess "dead" would be the word. Starring Jackson Rathbone as a military brat named Michael that's spent a little time both here in the states, and in Medellin, Columbia.

Chicago, IL

