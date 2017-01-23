China's acrobatic troupe performs underground shows in Colombia
A skilled acrobatic troupe from southwestern China performed over the weekend at a famed cathedral in Colombia which is located about 180 meters underground. The troupe named "Cirque Du Chengdu" staged captivating shows to the audience at Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira, a leading Colombian tourist attraction built inside a salt mine about 50 km from the capital city of Bogota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC