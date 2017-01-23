China's acrobatic troupe performs underground shows in Colombia

A skilled acrobatic troupe from southwestern China performed over the weekend at a famed cathedral in Colombia which is located about 180 meters underground. The troupe named "Cirque Du Chengdu" staged captivating shows to the audience at Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira, a leading Colombian tourist attraction built inside a salt mine about 50 km from the capital city of Bogota.

