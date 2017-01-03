Charleston hotels must coexist with r...

Charleston hotels must coexist with residents

14 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The city of Charleston and its residents have been debating whether too many hotels have been built on, or approved for, the peninsula. Recently, a proposed hotel on North Market Street has raised the issue among neighbors in Ansonborough.

Chicago, IL

