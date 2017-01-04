Chapecoense to sign 20 players in preparation for new season

Chapecoense, the Brazilian football club devastated by an airline crash, will sign up to 20 players for the new season and are reserving shirt numbers for two of the survivors in the hope they can play again. The small club from southern Brazil were heading to Medellin to play Atletico Nacional in the final of the Copa Sudamericana when its plane crashed into a mountain, killing 71 people.

