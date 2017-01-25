Chapecoense survivor Jakson Follmann released from hospital

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 25: Brazilian football club Chapecoense's tragic plane crash survivor Jakson Follmann was discharged from hospital, almost 50 days after the tragedy that killed 71 people in Colombia. Follmann was one of just six people pulled from the wreckage after the LaMia plane carrying the Chapecoense football team slammed into a hillside near Medellin on November 28, reports Xinhua news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.