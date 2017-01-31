Cessna 172 plane disappears in Colomb...

Cessna 172 plane disappears in Colombia near Venezuelan border

Colombia's Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics, or Aerocivil, on Tuesday said it is searching for a Cessna 172 Skyhawk that went missing near the border with Venezuela. The plane was flying between the municipalities of San Felipe and Puerto Inirida in Colombia's Guainia Department, which borders Venezuela and Brazil.

