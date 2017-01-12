Captain is rescued after 48 HOURS off coast of Colombia

Captain of shipwrecked boat is rescued after 48 HOURS clinging to wreckage in the sea off the coast of Colombia The boat was traveling from Pizarro, Choco, in west Colombia to Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca, just 75 miles south in the South American country Captain Hurtado was found on Friday two days after the other 34 people on board, including six children, were rescued He was found floating in the North Pacific Ocean about ten nautical miles from the coast of the municipality of Pizarro, in the department of Choco A shipwrecked captain was rescued after 48 hours adrift as he clung to debris in the water off the coast of Colombia.

