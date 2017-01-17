Bullfighting's return sparks protests in Bogota
Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of the Colombian capital for the second successive week, protesting against the return of bullfighting in the city. Some 3,000 policemen have now been deployed and barricades set up outside the bullring to separate protesters from spectators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC