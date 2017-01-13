Bullet-Proof SUVs Face Chop as Colomb...

Bullet-Proof SUVs Face Chop as Colombia Eyes First Peace Savings

Walk past Bogota's top restaurants, and you'll often see bullet-proof SUVs parked outside, and armed bodyguards standing around in dark suits while the lawmakers, ministers and judges they guard have a meal inside. This feature of Colombian life will soon become less common if the government gets its way.

