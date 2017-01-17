BRIEF-S&P says Republic Of Colombia sovereign credit ratings affirmed

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3216, or 75.67 U.S. cents * Loonie touches weakest since Jan. 11 at C$1.3235 * Bond prices mixed across steeper yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 18 The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil fell and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz kept alive pro NEW YORK, Jan 18 - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.