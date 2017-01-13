BOBST & Partners Roadshow Travels to Bogota
On the first stop of the 2016 Latin America Roadshow in Bogota, Colombia, BOBST & Partners presented the latest technologies for packaging and label production all along the value chain from raw materials to finished products to an audience of 110 delegates from the Colombian packaging industry. The topics discussed during the roadshow reflected the market growing demand for better quality products, substrate functionality and process performance as well higher productivity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ink World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow...
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC