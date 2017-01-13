BOBST & Partners Roadshow Travels to Bogota

On the first stop of the 2016 Latin America Roadshow in Bogota, Colombia, BOBST & Partners presented the latest technologies for packaging and label production all along the value chain from raw materials to finished products to an audience of 110 delegates from the Colombian packaging industry. The topics discussed during the roadshow reflected the market growing demand for better quality products, substrate functionality and process performance as well higher productivity.

