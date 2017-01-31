Blade announces 2017 Latin America reporting project
A march in support of the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia took place in Havana on May 14, 2016. Washington Blade International News Editor Michael K. Lavers will travel throughout Latin America in 2017 as part of the newspaper's ongoing commitment to covering LGBT issues around the world.
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|4 hr
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
