Blade announces 2017 Latin America re...

Blade announces 2017 Latin America reporting project

A march in support of the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia took place in Havana on May 14, 2016. Washington Blade International News Editor Michael K. Lavers will travel throughout Latin America in 2017 as part of the newspaper's ongoing commitment to covering LGBT issues around the world.

Chicago, IL

