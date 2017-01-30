Almost half a million bucks worth of ...

Almost half a million bucks worth of cocaine stuffed up nose of American Airlines plane from Colo...

Authorities say Tulsa maintenance base workers workers for American Airlines found seven bricks of cocaine weighing 31 pounds with a street value of about a half a million dollars hidden in the nose of an AA aircraft. An investigation into the mysterious heap of coke has since been taken over by a DEA team based out of Miami, Florida, where the plane stopped from Bogota en route Tulsa for maintenance.

Chicago, IL

