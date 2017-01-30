Authorities say Tulsa maintenance base workers workers for American Airlines found seven bricks of cocaine weighing 31 pounds with a street value of about a half a million dollars hidden in the nose of an AA aircraft. An investigation into the mysterious heap of coke has since been taken over by a DEA team based out of Miami, Florida, where the plane stopped from Bogota en route Tulsa for maintenance.

