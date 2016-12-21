A premature infant receiving kangaroo...

A premature infant receiving kangaroo care in a hospital in Mali, in sub-Saharan Africa.

A new study claims that kangaroo care - also known as skin-to-skin care - can bring immediate and longer-term benefits to babies compared to those who received traditional incubator care alone A newborn is held against one's chest, skin-to-skin, as soon as possible after birth and for a prolonged period of time. Though it's a simple act, new research shows this technique, known as kangaroo care, not only improves survival of premature babies but also helps them thrive - even 20 years later.

