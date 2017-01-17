A clue to the mystery of Colombia's missing Zika cases
In December of 2015, Magdalena Sanz Cortes was seeing patients at Texas Children's Hospital and teaching classes in the ob-gyn department at the Baylor College of Medicine, when she got a call from Barranquilla, Colombia. Miguel Parra Saavedra, a gynecologist in the coastal metropolis, was worried by all the patients coming to his office showing signs of the mysterious Zika virus that had hit Brazil less than a year before.
