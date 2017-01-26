A birthday card with 700 signatures for a beloved library volunteer
Clara Honea, a library volunteer at Tustin Ranch Elementary for 21 years, talks to students after being surprised by a birthday card from principal Tracy Barquer in Tustin on Thursday. Students at Tustin Ranch Elementary sing "Happy Birthday" to library volunteer Clara Honea in Tustin on Thursday.
