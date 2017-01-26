A birthday card with 700 signatures f...

A birthday card with 700 signatures for a beloved library volunteer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Orange County Register

Clara Honea, a library volunteer at Tustin Ranch Elementary for 21 years, talks to students after being surprised by a birthday card from principal Tracy Barquer in Tustin on Thursday. Students at Tustin Ranch Elementary sing "Happy Birthday" to library volunteer Clara Honea in Tustin on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
News Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rodrigo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,358 • Total comments across all topics: 278,368,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC