6 Places to Buy Property Overseas in 2017
If you're considering combining the adventure of living or retiring overseas with a property purchase, 2017 is the year to act. The U.S. dollar is at record highs against several currencies of note, including the euro, the Mexican peso, the Colombian peso, the Dominican peso and the Brazilian real.
