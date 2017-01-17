17 Colombian civil leaders 'massacred': officials6 hours ago
Bogota, Jan 31: Colombian officials has said 17 civil campaigners have been murdered over the past two months in the country, amid tensions over its contested peace process. President Juan Manuel Santos has warned that fresh violence could destabilize the demobilization of the leftist FARC rebels under a historic peace accord.
