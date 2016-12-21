Video: 5 dead, 1 survivor in Colombian 727 crash
A large cargo plane operated by Aerosucre has crashed into a field in Puerto Carreno in Colombia's eastern region of Vichada, killing all but one of the crew members, officials say. Five bodies have been recovered.
