Video: 5 dead, 1 survivor in Colombia...

Video: 5 dead, 1 survivor in Colombian 727 crash

Wednesday

A large cargo plane operated by Aerosucre has crashed into a field in Puerto Carreno in Colombia's eastern region of Vichada, killing all but one of the crew members, officials say. Five bodies have been recovered.

Chicago, IL

