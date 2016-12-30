Venezuela's Communal Movement

This communal movement began with the fight against neoliberalism's anti-working class measures even before the Caracazo, the 1989 outburst against IMF imposed cuts resulting in the then government killing up to 2000 protesters. The later struggles against anti-neoliberal economics in the 1990s eventually led to a series of anti-neoliberal governments taking power in South America, where Chavez' Venezuela led the way.

