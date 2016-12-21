Venezuela-Colombia border to open for...

Venezuela-Colombia border to open for 15 hours during the holidays

"The border between Colombia and Venezuela will allow crossing for 15 hours during Christmas and New Year, the Colombian Foreign Ministry said. The opening will be held between five in the morning Colombia time and eight in the evening.

