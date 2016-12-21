UCI suspends Brazilian team Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour
The UCI announced today that its Disciplinary Commission has suspended the Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour team until February 12, 2017 after the team had a third doping case in a 12-month period. The 55-day suspension could impede the team's Pro Continental licence application, which was still under consideration by the UCI Licence Commission.
