UCI suspends Brazilian team Funvic So...

UCI suspends Brazilian team Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Cycling News

The UCI announced today that its Disciplinary Commission has suspended the Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour team until February 12, 2017 after the team had a third doping case in a 12-month period. The 55-day suspension could impede the team's Pro Continental licence application, which was still under consideration by the UCI Licence Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
News Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... Jul '16 Rodrigo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,269

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC